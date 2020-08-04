Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RBA Holds Key Rate At Record Low

RTTNews Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Australia's central bank maintained its interest rate at a record low and quantitative easing unchanged as the package unveiled in March is supporting the economy as expected. The board of Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip Lowe, decided to maintain cash rate and the targeted yield on three-year government bonds of 25 basis points.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news [Video]

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news

India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:49Published
Experts warn shop smart as mortgage interest rates hit historic low [Video]

Experts warn shop smart as mortgage interest rates hit historic low

Don’t make the same mistake twice. Financial advisers say be careful when it comes to buying a home. Interest rates are at a historic low, but don’t be fooled and make the same mistake people made..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:53Published
America's Infant Mortality Rate Hits A Record Low [Video]

America's Infant Mortality Rate Hits A Record Low

Infant mortality has reached a record low in America according to new data. In 2018, a decline of 4% was reported in infant deaths across the country. According to UPI, 2018 saw 21,498 deaths compared..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

RBA leaves interest rates on hold at record low

 The central bank held the cash rate at a record low 0.25 per cent, where it has been since late March.
Brisbane Times

RBA Retains Rate, QE As Expected

 Australia's central bank left its record low interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged on Tuesday.
RTTNews

AUD/USD wavers after RBA rate decision – sees GDP falling by record 6%

AUD/USD wavers after RBA rate decision – sees GDP falling by record 6% The AUD/USD pair is little changed during the Asian session as traders reflect on the RBA interest rate decision, retail sales, and trade numbers. The pair is...
Invezz


Tweets about this