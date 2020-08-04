Global  
 

RBI approves Sashidhar Jagdishan as next HDFC Bank CEO

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank has confirmed the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan to succeed Aditya Puri as the chief executive and managing director of HDFC Bank, two sources said on Tuesday.
