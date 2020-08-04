RBI approves Sashidhar Jagdishan as next HDFC Bank CEO

Equity benchmark indices were on a weak wicket during early hours on August 03 tracking Asian peers as the global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 416 points or 1.11 per cent at 37,191 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 113 points or...
Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Friday in line with Asian peers following a record contraction in economic data from the United States. The BSE SandP Sensex was down by 129 points..
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on July 20 following handsome gains by private banks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 376 points or 1.02 per cent at..