8 things you need to know this morning

Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Good morning Baltimore! The rain is here and it's expected to last pretty much the whole day as Tropical Storm Isaias continues its path up the East Coast. More on that below. Maryland and most of the mid-Atlantic are under flash flood watches and warnings today, and the National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Tornado Watch. Hurricane Isaias made landfall in North Carolina late last night with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Those strong winds and heavy rainfall are…