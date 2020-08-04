Global
Dixons Carphone to axe 800 jobs in revamp of operations
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Dixons Carphone to axe 800 jobs in revamp of operations
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 (
11 hours ago
)
Staff cuts in Currys stores add to thousands of positions slashed in March
