Hawaiian Electric sets goal to expedite fleet vehicle electrification
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Hawaiian Electric set an ambitious goal to electrify its fleet of about 925 vehicles across five islands by 2035. Hawaiian Electric’s pledge is part of a nationwide commitment for member companies of the Edison Electric Institute, or EEI, a national organization of investor-owned utilities, to expedite efforts in electrifying transportation. Of the 925 vehicles in Hawaiian Electric's fleet, nearly 40% are sedans, SUVs, small vans and light trucks — a fourth of which are already electric vehicles.…
