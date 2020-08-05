Global  
 

Where the Carolina Panthers rank among the world’s most valuable sports teams

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The Carolina Panthers are once again the lone franchise in the two states to make Forbes' list of the world’s most valuable teams. The NFL Panthers, valued at $2.4 billion, landed on the list at No. 41 — in a three-way tie with the NBA's Houston Mavericks and Major League Baseball's New York Mets. The Charlotte Hornets did not make the 2020 ranking. Hedge-fund billionaire David Tepper bought the Panthers in 2018 for nearly $2.3 billion. His Tepper Sports & Entertainment also owns the city's…
