New York & Company parent RTW Retailwinds sells e-commerce business for $20M

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The parent organization of women’s apparel retailer New York & Company has sold its e-commerce business and all related intellectual property to Sunrise Brands LLC for $20 million. RTW Retailwinds said Sunrise plans to continue operating the retail sites www.nyandcompany.com and www.fashiontofigure.com and the rental subscription businesses at www.nyandcompanycloset.com and www.fashiontofigurecloset.com on an ongoing basis. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Sunrise Brands that…
