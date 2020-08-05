Global  
 

How to get started if you’ve never had a bank account

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Managing your money without a bank account is doable. But it can pose challenges — and the COVID-19 pandemic has only added more.

Your economic impact payment might’ve arrived weeks or months after others’ did, in the form of a check or prepaid debit card, because you couldn’t choose the faster delivery option of direct deposit into a bank account. And if you’ve gone to the store lately, you may have been asked to pay with a debit or credit card or in exact change due to a nationwide shortage of coins and concerns over germ transmission.

A bank account can make life easier in these situations, among others. To avoid future issues, consider opening one — or try again if you’ve been rejected in the past. Here’s a guide to getting started.

ASSESS YOUR MONEY NEEDS

If you’re one of the 14 million adults without a bank account in the U.S., you might have a system that works for you. Maybe that includes using alternative products such as prepaid debit cards and check cashing services. Financial counselor Brandy Baxter has worked with clients who used check cashing services for practical reasons.

“They preferred to walk in, walk out with cash in hand,” says Baxter, an accredited financial counselor and financial coach who runs the firm Living Abundantly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Check cashing stores like Check ’n Go and ACE Cash Express may operate for longer hours than banks and have easy approval processes to get cash quickly. But this comes with a steep fee, which can range from 1% to 6%, or more, of the check amount.

Bank accounts can fulfill money needs beyond what prepaid cards and check cashing services can. For example, their fraud protections can limit what you pay if you’re victimized, and many accounts let you lock debit cards...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rs 10 lakh compensation to be transferred by today: CM Kejriwal on 12-year-old rape victim

Rs 10 lakh compensation to be transferred by today: CM Kejriwal on 12-year-old rape victim 01:16

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi sexual assault case said that Rs 10 lakh compensation will be transferred into bank account of victim's family most likely by August 08. He said, "Police has already arrested the accused. Victim is still battling for her life and is in critical condition....

Budgets, bills and emergency savings: How to financially brace yourself for a coronavirus recession

 As the economy looks increasingly uncertain in a Covid-19 world, Rebecca Goodman explains how you can bolster your bank account for future trouble
Independent

SSR asked to close bank account before death

 As the investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death intensifies with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing Rhea Chakraborty and a few others, new...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •bizjournalsengadgetDaily Record

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik's bank statements, confirm transfer of money from Dil Bechara actor's account

 As per reports, money had been directly transferred from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account to that of Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty. The ED will be...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News

