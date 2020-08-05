Global  
 

Twice weekly testing, contact tracing and quarantine: Here's what Ohio State football will look like this year

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
If the Ohio State Buckeyes end up playing football this fall, it won't be anything like normal. A host of medical requirements will be imposed on players, coaches and staff, according to new guidelines released Wednesday by the Big Ten, including testing, contact tracing and quarantine rules. The conference also released the fall schedule, which includes a big change for the Ohio State game against Michigan. The Big Ten, in releasing the rules, said "there is much work to be done on our campuses,…
