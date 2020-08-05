Partner4Work joins IMB, other organizations to provide training and employment resources for job seekers, small businesses and nonprofits
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Partner4Work (P4W) and other organizations are joining together with IBM to launch the Service Corps Reignite program in Pittsburgh to support businesses, job seekers and nonprofit organizations during the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of the program, IBM Service Corps volunteers will provide personalized career development coaching to those in need and at no cost to the user. These resources will then be combined with free workshops, referrals and resume-building classes hosted by various local nonprofits…