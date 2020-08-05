Valley attorney Patricia Refo elected president of American Bar Association Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A Valley attorney has been named president of the American Bar Association. Patricia Lee Refo of Snell & Wilmer in Phoenix was elected as the the ABA’s 144th president, making her the second Arizona-based attorney and the 10th woman to hold the position. “I am honored to serve the ABA’s members and walk in the footsteps of so many legal giants,” Refo said in a statement. “This moment presents a unique opportunity to advance the ABA’s mission and lead the profession in finding new… 👓 View full article

