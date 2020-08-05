Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Valley attorney Patricia Refo elected president of American Bar Association

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
A Valley attorney has been named president of the American Bar Association. Patricia Lee Refo of Snell & Wilmer in Phoenix was elected as the the ABA’s 144th president, making her the second Arizona-based attorney and the 10th woman to hold the position. “I am honored to serve the ABA’s members and walk in the footsteps of so many legal giants,” Refo said in a statement. “This moment presents a unique opportunity to advance the ABA’s mission and lead the profession in finding new…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: President of Senegal offers condolences to family of 5 people killed in Green Valley Ranch home fire

President of Senegal offers condolences to family of 5 people killed in Green Valley Ranch home fire 02:53

 The president of Senegal offered his condolences Thursday to the family of the five people killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Denver, who came from his home country to Colorado.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Once Stuck Between Biden And Sanders, Kamala Harris Emerges As VP Running Mate [Video]

Once Stuck Between Biden And Sanders, Kamala Harris Emerges As VP Running Mate

For the first time in American history, a Black and South Asian woman has been chosen for national office by a major political party. CNN reports presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
Jewish Museum's ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt Sales Skyrocket After President Trump’s Blunder [Video]

Jewish Museum's ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt Sales Skyrocket After President Trump’s Blunder

A museum in Philadelphia is seeing sales for a t-shirt skyrocket after a recent blooper by President Trump. Boosted by Trump mispronouncing the name of Yosemite National Park, the National Museum of..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:06Published
As New York's AG James Targets NRA, Unintended Consequences May Ensue [Video]

As New York's AG James Targets NRA, Unintended Consequences May Ensue

New York Attorney General Letitia James has readied, aimed, and fired her first shot at the National Rifle Association. CNN reports James has launched a stunningly bold suit to dissolve America's top..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this

reedadamson

Reed Adamson RT @GPEC: Congrats @SWLawNews' Patricia Lee Refo on being elected as the president of @ABAesq! We appreciate your leadership and commitment… 1 week ago

GPEC

Greater Phoenix Economic Council Congrats @SWLawNews' Patricia Lee Refo on being elected as the president of @ABAesq! We appreciate your leadership… https://t.co/YKUJ6t3a6L 1 week ago

CafeToubaCoffee

#CafeTouba Valley attorney Patricia Refo elected president of American Bar Association https://t.co/LDEwXgpDJg 1 week ago