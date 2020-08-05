Global  
 

Jeff Bezos sells 1 million Amazon shares, his first sale since pandemic began in U.S.

bizjournals Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos, CEO at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), has sold shares in the company for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic made him by far the wealthiest person alive. He sold 1 million shares on Monday and Tuesday when they were worth $3.12 billion. Bezos sold the shares when they were priced between $3,102 and $3,183 per share. Amazon's record price is $3,344. It’s also possible the CEO sold more than 1 million shares, as Securities and Exchange Commission filings can be one to two days…
