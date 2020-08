Covid health insurance claims near 1 lakh-mark Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Health insurance claims related to Covid-19 are inching towards the one-lakh mark, with the value of the claims at around Rs 1,400 crore. Even as Mumbai continues to lead in the number of cases, claims from Delhi and Chennai are steadying, while Bengaluru private hospitalisation claims are on the rise.