Dayton sees decline in Covid-19 hospitalizations as Ohio posts record highs

Thursday, 6 August 2020
Ohio's hospitals posted a record-high 1,122 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 for the week ending July 28, eclipsing a peak of 1,103 set in late April. But Miami Valley hospitals are bucking the statewide trend, according to the latest available data from the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA). For the last two consecutive weeks, inpatient hospitalizations have experienced a noticeable decline. Levels of ventilator usage and patients requiring treatment in intensive care units…
