The Bank of England avoids 'last resort' negative rates and warns the UK economy will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until late 2021 Thursday, 6 August 2020

· *Britain's central bank avoided 'last resort' negative interest rates and held its benchmark borrowing rate unchanged at a record low of 0.1% on Thursday.*

· *Policymakers said UK economic growth is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels until late 2021, while unemployment could take even longer to decline.*

