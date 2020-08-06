|
The Bank of England avoids 'last resort' negative rates and warns the UK economy will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until late 2021
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
· *Britain's central bank avoided 'last resort' negative interest rates and held its benchmark borrowing rate unchanged at a record low of 0.1% on Thursday.*
· *Policymakers said UK economic growth is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels until late 2021, while unemployment could take even longer to decline.*
· *The...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this