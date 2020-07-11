Full Text: Statement of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das August 6 Monetary Policy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered



From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16 Published on July 11, 2020 'Signs of normalcy': RBI Governor on Covid impact on economy, pandemic 'test'



Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, commented on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy. Delivering the keynote address at the 7th State Bank of India Banking and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:34 Published on July 11, 2020

Tweets about this