1426 COVID Deaths In US - Second Highest In More Than 2 Months Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The United States recorded 1,426 cornavirus-related casualties in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily number in more than two months. The total death toll in the country rose to 158256 as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data Thursday. 52,373 additional infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 4823892. After a brief lull, the daily COVID deaths a 👓 View full article

