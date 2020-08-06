1426 COVID Deaths In US - Second Highest In More Than 2 Months
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () The United States recorded 1,426 cornavirus-related casualties in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily number in more than two months. The total death toll in the country rose to 158256 as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data Thursday. 52,373 additional infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 4823892. After a brief lull, the daily COVID deaths a
From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MoS Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MoS Agriculture...
The United States saw a spike in COVID-19 infections in nursing homes during a one-week period in July. More than 8,600 new cases were found, according to a report released Tuesday on UPI. The weekly..