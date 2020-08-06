A renowned Wall Street strategist backed the market's 'remarkable resurgence' to continue as investors pour out of bonds and into stocks Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· A top investment strategist says the stock market's 2020 rally has much further to run as he expects even more money to pour out of the bond market and into equities.

