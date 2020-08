'UK's economic slump to be less severe'



The Governor of the Bank of England has told Sky News he expects a less economic slump but a longer recovery. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:17 Published 2 hours ago

Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results



Equity benchmark indices suffered slight cuts during early hours on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 36 points or.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published on July 10, 2020