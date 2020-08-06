Carolina Hurricanes extend furloughs as PNC Arena sits empty Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Carolina Hurricanes organization has disclosed 74 “temporary” layoffs – an apparent response to the ongoing pandemic. And those furloughs could be converted to terminations, should Covid-19 continue to plague the state. In a notice filed Aug. 4 with the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Hurricane Holdings told the state that, since April, it had permanently laid off nine full-time employees. In total, 102 had been furloughed – though nearly 30 have since returned to work. “In… 👓 View full article

