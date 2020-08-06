Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested in advance of President Donald Trump's Thursday visit to the Buckeye State. DeWine's office issued a statement Aug. 6 that the governor was tested for the coronavirus as part of the standard protocol to greet Trump on the tarmac of Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. The governor's office said he was not displaying symptoms at the time. DeWine is returning to Columbus where he plans to quarantine at his wife, Fran, at their…


