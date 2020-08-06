|
Bernie Sanders unveiled a plan to tax the 'obscene wealth gains' of billionaires during the pandemic
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
· Sanders introduced legislation to tax "the obscene wealth gains" of billionaires during the pandemic.
· The generated revenue would then be used to guarantee Medicare to every American for a year.
· "It is time for the Senate to act on behalf of the working class who are hurting like they have never hurt before, not the...
