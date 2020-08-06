Global  
 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine already was working from home – so far, Covid-19 won't change that

bizjournals Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Gov. Mike DeWine said he spent the three-hour car ride to Cleveland on the phone seeking ways to increase coronavirus testing in Ohio, and testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival won't keep him from continuing work from his home in Cedarville. Other than a headache, the 73-year-old governor said in a front-porch news conference that he is not feeling symptoms of the coronavirus. DeWine said his 14 days of quarantine should not affect his job performance. "I’ve been leading Ohio from … this…
News video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:06

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Republican Governor was tested as a precaution prior to a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday. Gov. Mike DeWine, via CNN Calling DeWine a "great guy," Trump responded to the news upon landing in Cleveland. Donald Trump,...

