Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine already was working from home – so far, Covid-19 won't change that
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Gov. Mike DeWine said he spent the three-hour car ride to Cleveland on the phone seeking ways to increase coronavirus testing in Ohio, and testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival won't keep him from continuing work from his home in Cedarville. Other than a headache, the 73-year-old governor said in a front-porch news conference that he is not feeling symptoms of the coronavirus. DeWine said his 14 days of quarantine should not affect his job performance. "I’ve been leading Ohio from … this…
