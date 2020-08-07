Billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner's $250M megayacht in Elliott Bay: Have a look!
Friday, 7 August 2020 () A $250 million megayacht Bravo Eugenia, owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is at anchor in Seattle’s Elliott Bay, turning heads and attracting chatter all over the region. Arguably the definition of floating opulence, the 357-foot Bravo Eugenia is named after Jones’ wife, and according to marinetraffic.com, arrived here from Auke Bay in Alaska, near Juneau. Boaters and others had seen it there and in Ketchikan, as well as traversing the Johnstone Strait between mainland British Columbia…