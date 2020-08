PDMO applauds terms of $1.5bn extended by ADB Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The US$1.5 billion borrowed from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) comes with favourable conditions for Thailand, says the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this