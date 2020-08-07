|
|
|
Made-in-India Kia Sonet compact SUV makes world debut
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Manufactured in India, the Kia Sonet will be offered with a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Watch: Nissan unveils Magnite sub-compact SUV concept for India
Nissan Magnite will be made in India and will be officially launched here in second half of FY 2020-21. The car, once officially launched in production form, will take on Vitara Brezza from Maruti..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published
|
Kia Sonet's clutchless gearbox could be the gamechanger
Speaking to HT Auto, Manohar Bhat - Head, Marketing and Kia is readying the Sonet for a launch in the festive season. Speaking to HT Auto, Manohar Bhat - Head, Marketing and Sales, Kia Motors India,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:39Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|