Made-in-India Kia Sonet compact SUV makes world debut

Zee News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Manufactured in India, the Kia Sonet will be offered with a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT.
