India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Maharashtra's Deolali

Zee News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday flagged off the country's first 'Kisan Rail' train from Deolali in Nashik to Danapur in Bihar, through video-conferencing. Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister for agriculture and farmers' welfare said Kisan Rail will help in transporting agricultural produce, especially perishable commodities, at cheaper rates and aid farmers in getting the right price for their crops.
