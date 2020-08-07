Pittsburgh Public Schools recommending postponement of fall sports Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Pittsburgh Public School District announced it is recommending the postponement of all fall sports amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision will be voted on during the district's legislative board meeting on Aug. 26. “While we understand the valuable role strong athletic programs contribute to our overall student experience, our number one priority is student and staff safety,” Superintendent Anthony Hamlet said in a press release. “We are confident the postponement of fall sports is the best… 👓 View full article

