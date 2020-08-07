Global  
 

News24.com | WATCH | Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 billion

Friday, 7 August 2020
Amazon.com Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed.
Reuters Studio
 Amazon.com Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.

