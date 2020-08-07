News24.com | WATCH | Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 billion
Friday, 7 August 2020 (
15 minutes ago) Amazon.com Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed.
Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion In Amazon Stock
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold more than $3.1 billion worth of his company's stock between Monday and Tuesday.
Business Insider reports the two-day selling spree surpassed the $2.8 billion worth of Amazon..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published 1 day ago
This Day in History: Amazon Opens for Business
This Day in History: Amazon Opens for Business July 16, 1995 The brainchild of founder Jeff Bezos, the online retail behemoth began simply as an online bookseller. Named after the Amazon River,..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago
