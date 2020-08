Forex reserves climb to all-time high of $534.5bn Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The country's foreign exchange reserves hit an all-time high of $534.568 billion after surging by massive $11.938 billion in the week ended July 31, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. While announcing the monetary policy on Thursday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the reserves at $534.6 billion are equivalent to 13.4 months of imports. 👓 View full article

