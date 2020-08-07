Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands of British Airways employees face job losses

SeattlePI.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Some 4,000 British Airways workers are learning Friday whether they will be fired as the airline slashes jobs amid the drop in demand and travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trade union Unite accused the airline of forcing workers out due to “naked company greed.’’ British Airways employees who keep their jobs face pay cuts.

“This is a very bleak day for the incredible BA workforce and will go down in the history of the airline as the day that it put the interests of the boardroom ahead of its passengers and workforce,’’ Unite Assistant Secretary General Howard Beckett said. “These workers have given years of dedicated service to this company, some as many as 40 years, and indeed to our country, as many were involved in the repatriation of British citizens at the outset of this pandemic.

“Today they will be dismissed by email by an employer whose spiteful mistreatment of them is nothing other than despicable,” he said.

Unions argue that while pilots were able to negotiate a deal that avoided massive job losses, others such as engineers, cabin crew members and airport workers were not given the same offer.

British Airways said Unite and another union, GMB, failed to attend consultation meetings during the past three months.

“Our half year results, published last week, clearly show the enormous financial impact of Covid-19 on our business,’’ British Airways said in a statement: “We are having to make difficult decisions and take every possible action now to protect as many jobs as possible.’’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fresh moves by IAG and KLM to weather the crisis [Video]

Fresh moves by IAG and KLM to weather the crisis

IAG, the owner of British Airways, said it planned to raise 2.75 billion euros from shareholders to prop up its finances and allow it to survive what could be a longer-than-expected collapse in flying,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published
Huw Merriman: British Airways is 'barrelling down' on its own employees [Video]

Huw Merriman: British Airways is 'barrelling down' on its own employees

Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport Select Committee, talks about the group's findings on the conduct of British Airways throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
British Airways’ treatment of staff a national disgrace, MPs say [Video]

British Airways’ treatment of staff a national disgrace, MPs say

British Airways’ treatment of its workforce during the coronavirus pandemic “is a national disgrace”, MPs have said. The Commons Transport Select Committee accused the airline of a “calculated..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this

ParentSecurity

Parent Security #parent | #kids | Thousands of British Airways employees face job losses https://t.co/ImBlLh83bh 19 minutes ago

GregoryDEvans

Gregory D. Evans #parent | #kids | Thousands of British Airways employees face job losses https://t.co/osNFvFaZ8k 19 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Thousands of British Airways employees face job losses https://t.co/gopT0QFOkf 24 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Thousands of British Airways employees face job losses - Aug 7 @ 10:38 AM ET https://t.co/dvjoGlWjtW 36 minutes ago

TOFnews

Toffee News IAG to inform thousands of British Airways employees on their fate https://t.co/4BRyCQzLTf 2 hours ago

Alexios1201

Alex RT @proactive_UK: $IAG IAG to inform thousands of British Airways employees on their fate https://t.co/XCrAwXrZnR via @proactive_UK #IAG 2 hours ago

julne_

Giulia Bottaro #BlackLivesMatter More job cuts expected for today https://t.co/4ky6iz0jHm 2 hours ago

proactive_UK

Proactive $IAG IAG to inform thousands of British Airways employees on their fate https://t.co/XCrAwXrZnR via @proactive_UK #IAG 2 hours ago