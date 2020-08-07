Boelter sells brands division to firm near Nashville
Friday, 7 August 2020 () The Boelter Cos. Inc. is selling its brands division to a firm based near Nashville. Boelter, which has its headquarters in Waukesha, announced the agreement this week. Tennessee-based Logo Brands, a manufacturer of licensed products, is buying the division for an undisclosed price. Logo Brands makes licensed products for more than 450 professional and collegiate teams and other organizations, according to the announcement. Boelter Brands provides licensed sports products. The company will continue…
