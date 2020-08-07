'The recovery didn't stop, but it slowed': Here's what 5 economists are saying following July's jobs report
Friday, 7 August 2020 () · The July jobs report released Friday showed that US employers added 1.8 million jobs during the month and that the unemployment rate declined to 10.2%.
· That beat economist expectations for 1.5 million payrolls added in July and the unemployment rate at 10.5%.
· While the report showed progress in the labor market...
ADP is reporting 167,000 jobs were added in the private sector in July. The number is a significant miss compared to expected job growth last month. The report comes ahead of the monthly jobs report,..