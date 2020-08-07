'The recovery didn't stop, but it slowed': Here's what 5 economists are saying following July's jobs report

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Economy Added 1.8 Million Jobs in July, Still Down Nearly 13 Million



US Economy Added 1.8 Million Jobs in July, Still Down Nearly 13 Million The number is a stark decline from the 4.8 million jobs added in June, with the economy remaining down 12.9 million jobs. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00 Published 27 minutes ago ADP Releases Private Payroll Data



ADP is reporting 167,000 jobs were added in the private sector in July. The number is a significant miss compared to expected job growth last month. The report comes ahead of the monthly jobs report,.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:46 Published 2 days ago WH Smith to slash up to 1,500 jobs amid ‘slow’ Covid-19 recovery



WH Smith is planning to cut up to 1,500 jobs as bosses said its recovery fromthe Covid-19 lockdown has been “slow”. The retailer said it is starting toconsult with staff over plans that could see.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources US July jobs growth beats forecasts but still slows significantly amid coronavirus infections resurgence US jobs growth beat forecasts in July but still slowed significantly on the previous month amid a resurgence in new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections,...

Proactive Investors 4 hours ago





Tweets about this