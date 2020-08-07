|
A $44 billion biotech just got some good news from the FDA about a key Alzheimer's drug, and the stock is soaring
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
· Biogen and Eisai said their experimental Alzheimer's drug will be reviewed more quickly by regulators at the US Food and Drug Administration.
· If the drug is approved, it would be the first treatment to reduce the clinical decline of Alzheimer's disease.
· The companies abandoned the drug in 2019, saying it didn't work,...
