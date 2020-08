Energy bills to fall by up to £95 a year for millions of households as regulator reduces price cap Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An average household will pay £1,042 per year for gas and electricity after the change comes into force on 1 October, Ofgem said 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this