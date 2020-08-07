|
Trump implementing a payroll tax cut through executive order would blow a hole in Social Security and Medicare's finances, economists warn
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
· Economists are warning that if Trump enacts a payroll tax cut, it would weaken the shaky finances of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds.
· It's unclear whether the president would attempt to replace the funding as Congress did when it deferred employers' Social Security tax payments earlier this year.
· "It's...
