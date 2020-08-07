Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump implementing a payroll tax cut through executive order would blow a hole in Social Security and Medicare's finances, economists warn

Business Insider Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Trump implementing a payroll tax cut through executive order would blow a hole in Social Security and Medicare's finances, economists warn· Economists are warning that if Trump enacts a payroll tax cut, it would weaken the shaky finances of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds.
· It's unclear whether the president would attempt to replace the funding as Congress did when it deferred employers' Social Security tax payments earlier this year.
· "It's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Issues Executive Order On TikTok

President Trump Issues Executive Order On TikTok 00:25

 President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday against the social media app TikTok.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Executive Order Aims To Ban TikTok [Video]

Trump Executive Order Aims To Ban TikTok

Trump Executive Order Aims To Ban TikTok

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:25Published
Jason Derulo reacts to Trump's proposal to ban TikTok [Video]

Jason Derulo reacts to Trump's proposal to ban TikTok

Jason Derulo, who boasts over 30 million followers on TikTok, does not think President Donald Trump's proposal to ban the social media app will actually pass.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 03:57Published
Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20 [Video]

Maria Ressa On The Rise Of Autocrats; Trump's TikTok Executive Order | Digital Trends Live 8.7.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by journalist Maria Ressa and documentary director Ramona S. Diaz to discuss how social media has enabled autocrats to grab power around the world; Tech..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Tweets about this

CrayKain

Dr Kat Kain 🌊 #Biden2020 #DemCast RT @businessinsider: Trump implementing a payroll tax cut through executive order would blow a hole in Social Security and Medicare's finan… 27 seconds ago

solm

Thomas Keepout Trump implementing a payroll tax cut through executive order would blow a hole in Social Security and Medicare's fi… https://t.co/B8N17HHDJq 3 minutes ago

winterothree

❅winter03 💜彡 ΑғΚ❅ Trump implementing a payroll #tax cut through executive order would blow a hole in #SocialSecurity and #Medicare fi… https://t.co/qqpkRJh3ks 6 minutes ago

seriouslyfit

S ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ Trump implementing a payroll tax cut through executive order would blow a hole in Social Security and… https://t.co/i6kft8WX1F 11 minutes ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Trump implementing a payroll tax cut through executive order would blow a hole in Social Security and Medicare's fi… https://t.co/nJ3CpXoadD 31 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Trump implementing a payroll tax cut through executive order would blow a hole in Social Security and Medicare's fi… https://t.co/4JF6ETYtr8 34 minutes ago