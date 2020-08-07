Trump implementing a payroll tax cut through executive order would blow a hole in Social Security and Medicare's finances, economists warn Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

· Economists are warning that if Trump enacts a payroll tax cut, it would weaken the shaky finances of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds.

· It's unclear whether the president would attempt to replace the funding as Congress did when it deferred employers' Social Security tax payments earlier this year.

· "It's... · Economists are warning that if Trump enacts a payroll tax cut, it would weaken the shaky finances of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds.· It's unclear whether the president would attempt to replace the funding as Congress did when it deferred employers' Social Security tax payments earlier this year.· "It's 👓 View full article

