Under pressure to boost production of Covid-19 drug remdesivir, Gilead inks pact with Pfizer

bizjournals Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Gilead Sciences Inc. lashed out earlier this week at state attorneys general critical of the drug maker's production of the Covid-19 drug remdesivir. On Friday, Gilead upped its game — and eventually the supply of remdesivir — with a multi-year manufacturing deal in the heart of the Midwest. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) said Friday that it will make and supply remdesivir at a Pfizer plant in McPherson, Kansas, about 200 miles west of Kansas City. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. It…
