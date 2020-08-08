Global  
 

Bluejack National with Tiger Woods-designed golf course sees memberships jump amid 'staycation' push

bizjournals Saturday, 8 August 2020
One company that has already seen an uptick in business from the staycation market is Bluejack National Club and Community, the 755-acre resort-style community in Montgomery that is anchored by an 18-hole golf course designed by Tiger Woods.
