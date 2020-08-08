|
Ohio's tax-free holiday for school shopping takes place Aug. 7-9
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
School might look different this year, but back-to-school shopping remains on the agenda for most families – and this weekend they can save some money on taxes for those purchases. Ohio’s annual tax-free weekend began at midnight Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Qualifying items include: Items of clothing priced at $75 or less School supply items priced at $20 or less School instructional material – such as textbooks, globes or reference books – priced at $20 or less. Items…
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this