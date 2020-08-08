Global  
 

Ohio's tax-free holiday for school shopping takes place Aug. 7-9

bizjournals Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
School might look different this year, but back-to-school shopping remains on the agenda for most families – and this weekend they can save some money on taxes for those purchases. Ohio’s annual tax-free weekend began at midnight Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Qualifying items include: Items of clothing priced at $75 or less School supply items priced at $20 or less School instructional material – such as textbooks, globes or reference books – priced at $20 or less. Items…
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati
Ohio's tax free weekend begins

Ohio's tax free weekend begins 01:51

 The items on the tax-free list include clothes and shoes under $75 as well as school supplies costing less than $20 for this weekend.

