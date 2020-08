You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid: Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative



Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19. Abhishek took to social media to share the news with his fans. “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28 Published 12 hours ago Coronavirus Tests Are Backlogged, But A Faster Test Leaves Doubt About The Results



Coronavirus testing in America is a mess. One test is reliable but takes too long to get the results. The other one is quick but there are doubts about the results; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:34 Published 1 day ago Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 6 Additional Coronavirus Deaths



The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 97 new Coronavirus cases Friday out of 1,897 test results, and six additional deaths. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:26 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this