U.S. mortgage rates plummet to historic lows (again)

bizjournals Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates once again marked a decline, and hit another unprecedented level, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.88 percent for the week ending Aug. 6 — down from a rate of 2.99 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.60 percent. The current level is the lowest rate in the survey’s history dating back to 1971. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The resilience of the housing market continues…
