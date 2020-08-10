Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire damages Rachael Ray's New York home

bizjournals Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Rachael Ray’s home in upstate New York caught fire Sunday night, with news footage from local TV station ABC10 showing flames shooting through the roof. A spokesman for Ray, Charlie Dougiello, said in a statement reported by The New York Post that the celebrity chef and entrepreneur, her husband, singer John Cusimano, and their dog were safe. "The house is unfortunately damaged, and we don't yet know to what extent,” he said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Warren…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Storm Uproots Tree Causing it to Fall and Destroy Deck Of an Upstate New York Home

Storm Uproots Tree Causing it to Fall and Destroy Deck Of an Upstate New York Home 00:10

 A storm hitting the New York area caused the trees outside a house to sway vigorously. One of the trees got uprooted because of the strong winds and fell directly on top of a deck of the house, destroying it. Thankfully, the residents of the house remained unharmed.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will President Trumps Executive Action's impact people trying to Make Ends Meet [Video]

Will President Trumps Executive Action's impact people trying to Make Ends Meet

Will President Trumps Executive Action's impact people trying to Make Ends Meet

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:24Published
Judge Lifts 50 Person Limit At Weddings In New York [Video]

Judge Lifts 50 Person Limit At Weddings In New York

New York couples tying the knot during the COVID-era may now say their "I do"s in front of a larger crowd.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published
New app makes food more affordable [Video]

New app makes food more affordable

New app makes food more affordable

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray's home

 Authorities say a massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray's New York home.
CBC.ca

Celebrity chef Rachel Ray’s New York home engulfed in massive fire

 A massive fire has engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray’s New York home.
Belfast Telegraph

Rachael Ray and Husband John Cusimano Are Safe After New York Home Catches Fire

 Fans are keeping Rachael Ray in their thoughts and prayers. The New York home of the 51-year-old celebrity chef caught fire on Sunday, Aug. 9. "Rachael, her...
E! Online


Tweets about this