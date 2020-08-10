Fire damages Rachael Ray's New York home Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Rachael Ray’s home in upstate New York caught fire Sunday night, with news footage from local TV station ABC10 showing flames shooting through the roof. A spokesman for Ray, Charlie Dougiello, said in a statement reported by The New York Post that the celebrity chef and entrepreneur, her husband, singer John Cusimano, and their dog were safe. "The house is unfortunately damaged, and we don't yet know to what extent,” he said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Warren… 👓 View full article

