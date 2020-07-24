Realme C15, Realme C12 set to arrive in India soon

Realme C15 smartphone with 6,000mAh battery launched
Realme is offering a 6,000mAh battery for the first time with the Realme C15 phone. It also comes with a micro USB port and 18W fast charging support. The smartphone has four rear cameras, and an..
Redmi Earbuds S to Realme Buds Q: Top wireless earbuds under Rs 2,000
There’s quite a variety of AirPods-lookalike or wireless earbuds in general for consumers to choose from. The choices are available in different price segments as well. Now you can get wireless..
Realme 6i with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G90T chipset launched in India
Realme 6i is the company’s latest offering in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel quad camera setup, and a punch-hole 16-megapixel camera. It has two storage options with up..