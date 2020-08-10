XTEK joins government-funded program to demonstrate its technology for the Australian Army Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

XTEK Ltd (ASX:XTE) has joined along with 16 other companies in the government-funded C4 (Command Control Communications and Computing) EDGE Program demonstration for the Australian Army. EOS Defence Systems (ASX:EOS) is acting as the lead contractor of the C4 EDGE (Evolutionary Digital Ground Environment) Program to deliver Phase 1 in the second half of the calendar year 2020. The C4 EDGE program intends to deliver a demonstration of Australian industry capability of C4 technology in late 2021 (subject to the Australian Army approval of the next phase). This strategic collaboration provides XTEK with the opportunity to leverage the unique capabilities of its XTatlas system and enhance the situational awareness of select frontline soldiers. XTatlas is a small unmanned aircraft system (SUAS) developed by XTEK. “Significant benefits to the Australian Army” XTEK managing director Philippe Odouard said: “This industry collaboration provides XTEK with the opportunity to showcase our XTatlas software, alongside other complementary sub-systems and technology from distinguished Australian partners. “The potential to use a SUAS interfaced with XTatlas software to locate, track and communicate targets to a remote weapon system provides significant benefits to the Australian Army. “This collaboration has important strategic value for XTEK, including demonstrating and raising awareness of XTatlas advanced capabilities to key parties and accelerate global commercialisation.” Actionable intelligence software Phase 1 will design and define the demonstration system, establish the essential accreditation architecture and processes necessary to deliver an ‘accreditable by design’ demonstration capability and associated industry development plans. Subject to Australian Army funding approval of the next phase, the C4 EDGE Program expects to deliver a capability demonstration, offering Australian C4 technology by the end of the calendar year 2021. XTEK will leverage its proprietary XTatlas software, that currently focuses on geospatial situational awareness from sensor feeds including SUAS video and metadata, to further develop and optimise other aspects of its actionable intelligence software capability in line with the requirements of the C4 EDGE Program. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cover Video STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published First Koala Joeys Born Since Catastrophic Bush Fires Impacted The Species 01:05 ?Nine adorable koala joeys have been born in Australia. They're the first to be born since the catastrophic bush fires devastated the country at the start of the year. The Australian Reptile Park announced the healthy koala joeys were born as part of their conservation breeding program. Among the new... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch



Indian Army on August foiled infiltration bid in Poonch's Krishna Ghati sector, Jammu and Kashmir. On 7 August, a group of terrorists were attempting to infiltrate across LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 4 days ago 'Enduring changes' due to Vanessa Guillen's death



New developments in the death of army specialist Vanessa Guillen in Fort Hood, Texas. The Army Secretary is now promising to make "enduring changes" after the 20 year old was killed. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:46 Published 6 days ago Try This 13-Minute Ab Workout From Kayla Itsines's New 100% Equipment-Free Program



Kayla Itsines listened when you all said that finding equipment and figuring out how to train at home (and in small spaces) was becoming a challenge. To help you all maintain a consistent workout.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 04:22 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this