South End restaurant Vana sets opening date

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Vana makes its South End debut this Thursday with dinner service. The opening marks the end of an extended journey for owners Jayson Whiteside and Mike Noll, who also serves as executive chef. They initially intended to open the restaurant in August 2019, but financial issues followed by Covid-19 delayed those plans. “People are starting to have interest in going back out in small groups, and to try something new. This has been a long time coming,” Whiteside says. They’ve invested over…