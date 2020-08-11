The number of people employed in the UK dropped by the most since 2009 — a sign the jobs market may face yet more pain from the COVID-19 crisis
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 () · *Employment in the UK dropped by the most since 2009, signalling that more pain may lay ahead for British-based workers, data released Tuesday showed.*
· *The number of UK employees on payrolls fell in July by 730,000 from March, when the COVID-19 crisis had just begun.*
· *"The alarm bells couldn't be ringing any louder....
The number of people in work in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009, as the global health crisis hammered the number of self-employed, Office for National Statistics said. Francis Maguire reports.
