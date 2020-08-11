Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best resigns after city council votes to cut budget Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Seattle City Council approved 7-1 Monday afternoon a bill that would trim the Seattle Police Department's budget for the remainder of 2020. Hours after the vote, multiple media outlets reported that Police Chief Carmen Best announced her resignation to the SPD. The move to cut the city's police budget was prompted by protests for Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The legislation eliminates about 100 full-time…


