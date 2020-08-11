Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best resigns after city council votes to cut budget

bizjournals Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
The Seattle City Council approved 7-1 Monday afternoon a bill that would trim the Seattle Police Department’s budget for the remainder of 2020. Hours after the vote, multiple media outlets reported that Police Chief Carmen Best announced her resignation to the SPD. The move to cut the city’s police budget was prompted by protests for Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The legislation eliminates about 100 full-time…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Cooper calls for investigations into sexual misconduct within MNPD [Video]

Mayor Cooper calls for investigations into sexual misconduct within MNPD

Metro Nashville Mayor John Cooper called for investigations into alleged sexual misconduct within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Metro Nashville Mayor John Cooper called for investigations..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:43Published
Watch: Noida man arrested for dialing 100 and threatening to harm PM Modi [Video]

Watch: Noida man arrested for dialing 100 and threatening to harm PM Modi

Noida police arrested a man for threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said. The man called up emergency number '100' and threatened to harm PM Modi on Sunday. The accused has been..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published
Denver City Council Considers Ballot Measure To Repeal Pit Bull Ban [Video]

Denver City Council Considers Ballot Measure To Repeal Pit Bull Ban

Denver City Council is considering a bill to let voters decide whether to repeal the city's pit bull ban.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Best implores city council to 'stand up for what is right' after protesters visit her home

 SEATTLE -- Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best implored Seattle City Councilmembers Sunday to "stand up for what is right" after a group of protesters targeted her...
SeattlePI.com

Seattle Police Chief to Resign as Council Pursues Ambitious Plan to Cut Budget

 Carmen Best announced her retirement on Monday night, hours after the City Council approved cuts to the police budget.
NYTimes.com

SPD Chief responds to proposed pay cuts for 13 members of department's command staff

 SEATTLE -- The Seattle City Council is proposing deep cuts to Police Chief Carmen Best's pay and the compensation for 12 members of her command staff. The...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this