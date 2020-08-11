Pure Gold Mining says there is no damage to Red Lake mine site amid ongoing forest fire Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) (LON:PUR) has noted an ongoing forest fire close to Red Lake, Ontario but said there has been no damage to infrastructure or equipment at its mine site and all staff and contractors were accounted for. The fire is currently active in the area south of the town of Red Lake and is moving northeast away from the property, the junior resource group said in a brief statement on Tuesday. "Crews from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are working on containment, including both ground and aerial suppression with five water bombers. At this time, the Municipality of Red Lake is advising all residents to evacuate the municipality," it added. READ: Pure Gold Mining says underground exploration drilling has intersected high-grade gold mineralization at Red Lake PureGold said it had temporarily suspended all operations at the asset and was maintaining a security force at site. "The company is closely monitoring the regional situation," it added. The group is currently in the throes of building the fully-funded Red Lake project, which will be Canada's next gold mine, with first gold pour expected in late 2020. Mine construction began late last year, and 45% of capital expenditure has so far been spent, the firm said last month. Contact the author at [email protected] 👓 View full article

