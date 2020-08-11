What Holiday can teach Circle-K about gas-station food

Global  
 

Convenience stores don't exactly have a great reputation for food options. But Holiday Stationstores are an exception, and the chain's owner is looking to expand Holiday's success into its other brands nationwide. Fortune magazine reports on the growth strategy for Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which bought Bloomington, Minn.-based Holiday in 2017, adding it to a 7,300-store stable of convenience stores like CST Corner Stores in Texas and Circle-K. Couche-Tard, whose name is a rough…
