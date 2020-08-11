Landry's launches steak and seafood delivery service Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Houston-based Landry's Inc., which is wholly owned by local billionaire Tilman Fertitta, is launching a new delivery service. But unlike the many restaurant delivery services or meal kits that have become more popular amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the new service — dubbed Landry's Kitchen — ships packages of raw steak and seafood. The products are sourced from the same suppliers as Landry's restaurants, such as Mastro's, Del Frisco's, Palm Restaurant, Morton's The Steakhouse, The Oceanaire…


